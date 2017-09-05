Momentum Protects Your Home From Anywhere
Our products help you keep an eye on your family, your pets, and your home.
Protect Your Home From Anywhere
Our Momentum cameras allow you to access and see a live stream of your home from anywhere whether you are on vacation or out for a stroll. Have peace of mind knowing your home is just fingertips away.
Instant Alerts & Two Way Communication
Be alerted as soon as your cameras detect activity with notifications sent straight to your phone. Every camera is equipped with a two-way talk system to allow you to speak to your family or scare away an intruder.
Premium Quality & Components
Our products are thoughtfully designed and built to last. Each camera is packed with the features you need. Don't settle for inferior cameras when protecting your home.
The Smart Home Difference
We believe that a smarter home is a safer home and we take pride in each and every product we make. Our premier Axel HD Smart Home Security Camera has all the features you need to get started including a high resolution camera, two-way communication, and smart alerts.Learn more about the Axel
All Seeing Floodlight
A floodlight can be more than just a lamp. The Momentum Aria is equipped with a 110-decibel alarm, powerful 2,500 lumen LEDs, a two-way talk system, and a high resolution camera allowing you to see your home, light up your property, and scare away intruders around the clock.Learn more about the Aria
Momentum Capture Cloud
Our powerful Momentum Capture Cloud and highly reviewed app is included with every Momentum camera. Looking for cloud video storage? Upgrade your Momentum Capture Cloud plan for 7-day or 30-day video lookback.
Julia
Momentum Axel User
"I feel much safer with my Momentum camera. It was very easy to setup and works great. Would definitely recommend to friends."
Amanda
Momentum Aria User
"It's so convenient to be able to see who is outside my home even when I am not there and the product is beautifully designed."
Paul
Momentum Niro User
"It's so convenient being able to check things on the go and I never worry about forgetting to close the garage door anymore."